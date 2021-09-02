Wilkin's delight at perfect Brackley

Kevin Wilkin watches on during Brackley Town's 2-1 win over Leamington on Bank Holiday Monday. Picture by Brian Martin

Brackley Town manager Kevin Wilkin was “delighted to get three more points” after his side’s 2-1 win at home to Leamington in the Vanarama National League North on Bank Holiday Monday.

It’s been a magnificent start to the new campaign for the Saints as the derby success made it four wins from four and sees them sitting in second place in the early table behind AFC Fylde who are the only other team to hold a perfect record.

First-half goals from Lee Ndlovu and Matt Lowe put the Saints in control in front of 620 fans on Monday before Junior English, who had a loan spell at St James Park in 2016, pulled one back for the Brakes late on.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It came just 48 hours after both Lowe and Ndlovu had been on target late on as Brackley came from a goal down to win 2-1 at York City.

Wilkin said: “We’ve found it difficult to overcome Leamington in previous seasons and we managed to regroup after a great result on Saturday away to York.

“The effort the lads put in during that game would have taken a bit out of them and it was a quick turnaround.

“We played with good control for long periods of the game, moved the ball well and got into good positions.

“Leamington kept going and they’re not an easy side to overcome.

“We knew it was going to be tough, but we’re delighted to get three more points.

“Everybody enjoys having fans here and hopefully we can look forward to more days like this in the coming weeks and months.”

Brackley are now hoping to maintain their perfect start when they head to Blyth Spartans on Saturday.

“Credit to the whole group because they’ve worked hard and we’re in a good position at the moment,” Wilkin added as he reflected on his team’s superb form in the early stages.

“We’re only four games in so we can’t get carried away and there’s lots of hard work to do.

“We need to settle down after a busy 48 hours before the difficult journey to Blyth.

“They’ve recruited well, and they’ve got players that are adept at this level, so we know it’s going to be difficult.