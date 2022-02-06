Wilkin's delight as Brackley Town move clear at the top

Wes York takes the congratulations after he scored what proved to be the winner in Brackley Town's 1-0 victory at Gloucester City. Pictures by Glenn Alcock

Kevin Wilkin was full of praise for his Brackley Town team after they moved back to the top of the Vanarama National League North thanks to a 1-0 victory at Gloucester City.

The Saints racked up an incredible 16th clean sheet of the season with Wes York’s first-half goal proving to be decisive as they moved three points clear at the summit following Gateshead’s 3-0 home loss to AFC Fylde, who visit St James Park next weekend in a huge encounter.

Gloucester goalkeeper Jake Cole produced a series of impressive saves to keep his side in it after the break while Lee Ndlovu also struck the woodwork.

Max Dyche enjoyed an impressive debut for Brackley after joining on a month's loan from Northampton Town

Boss Wilkin felt the performance was much more like it after his team had escaped with a 1-1 draw thanks to late own-goal at Chester in midweek.

And he expressed his delight at his players for their efforts so far as they remain right in the hunt for the title.

“We were more like ourselves,” Wilkin said.

“We managed the game well in the first half and Danny (goalkeeper Lewis) has made a couple of good saves at crucial times but Wes getting the goal was massive for us.

“But, with the dominance we showed in the second half, it would have been unfair if we hadn’t taken all three points.

“Their goalkeeper was outstanding with some of the saves he made to keep them in the game.

“All credit to the lads, they have shown the resilience to close the game out in the end.

“We know it’s going to be tough to sustain where we are but we are enjoying our football and we can look forward to next week.

“There are lots of fantastic sides up there and we can’t speak highly enough of the players so far that they are competing like they are against lots of full-time sides and big budgets.

“It’s a great credit to everyone at the club that we are hanging on in there and trying to make a fist of it.”

Wilkin has been having to deal with a number of injuries in his squad of late and Brackley brought in Northampton Town defender Max Dyche on a month’s loan ahead of the win at Gloucester.

Dyche started the game and played a key role in another clean sheet and Wilkin was impressed with what he saw.

“We have had to bring Max in and he had a fantastic start for us, he did really well,” the Brackley manager added.

“We started him on the left of a three and then shifted him to left-back, which is a position he’s not accustomed to, but he got on with the job.