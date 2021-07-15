Wilkin pleased as Brackley kick-off pre-season with a win

Action from Brackley Town's opening pre-season friendly against Corby Town. Picture by David Tilley

Kevin Wilkin was pleased to see Brackley Town get their pre-season friendly programme off to a winning start this week.

The Saints secured a 4-1 victory over Corby Town in the Newlands Shield at St James Park on Tuesday night thanks to a goal from recent signing Brad Rolt and a hat-trick from an unnamed trialist.

Brackley are now looking forward to a friendly at neighbours Banbury United on Saturday before they head to National League North rivals Kettering Town for another Newlands Shield match next Tuesday night.

And while Wilkin was happy to get back into action, he admitted the club are remaining cautious over the Covid-19 pandemic after he revealed some players were missing due to having to isolate.

“It was nice to have a competitive game,” Wilkin said.

“The result went our way and we scored some good goals so it’s nice to be back and have that first game and hopefully we continue in that vein.

“We have to be aware that the situation hasn’t completely gone away. We had several players out on Tuesday due them being in isolation so we aren’t taking anything for granted and we are staying mindful of it.

“But it was great together for the game, we had a look at a few trialists and overall it was good.”

Brackley added former Peterborough United striker Rolt and former Norwich City defender Louis Lomas to their squad over the weekend.

“In a lot of ways they fit the profile of players we like to work with,” Saints boss Wilkin added.

“They are young players with plenty of potential but we have to realise that potential and make sure we are achieving along the way.

“It’s hard for any young player to come into this level and start performing consistently.