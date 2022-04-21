Wilkin knows Brackley Town must bounce straight back

Action from Brackley Town's defeat to Boston United on Easter Monday. Picture by Glenn Alcock

The Saints were held to a 0-0 draw at Leamington on Good Friday and then had their 18-match unbeaten run ended by a late goal as they went down 1-0 at home to Boston United on Easter Monday.

Gateshead, meanwhile, won 6-0 at Guiseley on Friday and then came back from 2-0 down to defeat Darlington 4-2 on Monday to open up a four-point lead at the top with just four games remaining.

Darlington is the destination for Kevin Wilkin and his team on Saturday and the Brackley boss knows they must put together another run quickly to stay in touch with Gateshead who visit Kettering Town this weekend.

“We’ve had a great run and it’s important that we try to get into another one in the latter stages of the season,” Wilkin said.

“The support we’ve been getting has been sensational, and we have to move on and bounce back together.

“We have to move on from Monday, regroup and go into the next game on the front foot.

“Darlington are a good side and we know how difficult it is to go there and pick up a result.

“We’ve been taking it one game at a time, and we have to keep trying to pick up three points from every game.”

There was a hint of controversy about Boston’s late winner at St James Park on Monday as Brackley’s unbeaten run was ended.

Wes York appeared to have been fouled in the build-up to Keenan Ferguson’s goal but referee Aaron Bannister allowed play to continue.

“You’re always in for a tough time against Boston, but I can’t ask for any more effort from the lads,” he said.

“I feel the referee got it wrong for their goal, and that there were too many inconsistent decisions for both sides throughout the game.