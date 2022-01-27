Wilkin keen for more goals in Brackley Town's bid

Action from Brackley Town's goalless draw with Chorley last weekend. Picture by Glenn Alcock

Kevin Wilkin knows Brackley Town can ill afford any major slip ups at St James Park as they look to maintain a promotion push.

The Saints were held to a goalless draw by fellow high-flyers Chorley at home last weekend and are now gearing up to take on struggling Farsley Celtic on Saturday.

While Brackley boast the best defensive record in the Vanarama National League North, it’s the scoring of goals that has been the big issue with Wilkin’s side finding the net just 28 times in 22 games, despite sitting second in the table.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“If you want to stay at the sharp end of it, you have got to win your home games whoever it is against,” the Saints boss said.

“Farsley aren’t having the best of times but we watched them on Tuesday night (in a 3-0 defeat at Boston United) and they have still got capable players within their ranks.

“On their day, like any team in this league, they can go and ask questions of anyone and win games.

“It’s a case of making sure we have an understanding of what it takes to get through the game.

“We still have one or two injuries and bumps and bruises but we are at home again and we need to start scoring goals.

“That’s the area we need to improve on, which has been the case for most of the season really.”

As far as last weekend’s clash was concerned, Wilkin conceded a draw was probably a fair outcome as two of the league’s big hitters cancelled each other out.

“It was fairly well contested, as you’d expect,” he added.

“Chorley are a strong side and both teams were trying to win. They lost a couple of big players ahead of the game so it was probably a good time to catch them.

“But they had good players to come in behind that and, overall, a draw was probably a fair result.