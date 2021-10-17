Wilkin feels a draw was fair as Brackley face FA Cup replay

Lee Ndlovu celebrates after he scored in Brackley Town's 1-1 draw with Guiseley. Picture by Brian Martin

Brackley Town manager Kevin Wilkin felt his side put in a solid performance as they were held to a 1-1 draw at home to fellow Vanarama National League North team Guiseley in the Emirates FA Cup fourth qualifying round, writes James Wiles.

Lee Ndlovu’s sixth goal of the season in all competitions was cancelled out by Jake Hull’s finish in the first half, and neither side were able to find a winner in a scrappy second period.

It means both clubs will be in this afternoon's (Sunday) draw for the first round proper ahead of the replay at Nethermoor Park on Tuesday night.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And Wilkin had no real complaints at the final outcome at St James Park.

“It was a solid performance and the result was fair overall," the Brackley boss said.

“We were good defensively but we could have asked more questions in the final third.

“They had some good moments, they’re a good side and they’re difficult to overcome.

“Hopefully we do better on Tuesday and go through. We’ll let the dust settle on this one and look at the areas we can do better in.

“It’s going to be a tough game - they earned the draw today and credit to them.

“They finished the best opportunity they had and forced Danny Lewis into a good save at the death.”

As well as still being in the cup, Wilkin’s side are second in the league, one point behind first placed AFC Fylde who moved back to the summit with a 1-0 win over Gloucester City yesterday.

Wilkin added: “We’ve had a solid start to the season but we want to turn that into a great start.

“We’ve got some tough games ahead of us but the lads are feeling confident and looking forward to their football.