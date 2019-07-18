Wilder bringing full-strength Blades to take on the Cobblers - with home town boy Robinson set for big role

Chris Wilder has confirmed he will be bringing a full-strength Sheffield United team to take on the Cobblers at the PTS Academy Stadium on Saturday - and that £7m record signing and Northampton lad Callum Robinson is set captain his new team on his homecoming.

The Blades are preparing for life back in the Premier League following their promotion from the Sky Bet Championship in May, and Wilder says the clash with the Cobblers is an important test for them as they prepare for their big opener at Bournemouth on August 10.

Former Town boss Wilder took a full squad to Burton Albion in midweek where they lost 2-1 to the Brewers, and he has confirmed he will be going strong again this weekend against Keith Curle's men.

"Yes, we are bringing a full-strength team," confirmed the Blades boss.

"We gave players 60 or 30 minutes at Burton on Tuesday, and we will do the same at Northampton on Saturday.

"We went away to Portugal for a week, and everybody played 45 minutes, and now we are just ramping it up but we are in good nick.

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder

"The players have come back and we all know we are going to have to up our game for the forthcoming season.

"We take every game very, very seriously, and we know it is going to be a difficult test and we want to get the maximum out of it.

"It's a great one for us, we are playing tough opposition on a great pitch, and hopefully there will be a good atmosphere and it will be well attended."

It has been a busy summer for Wilder as he prepares for life with the big boys in the Premier League, and he admits the cash figures he has been dealing with have been 'mind-boggling'.

Earlier this week he broke the club's transfer record when signing striker Robinson from Preston North End.

Wilder was well aware of the player's Northampton roots, with Robinson being scouted by the Aston Villa Academy when he was a boy, and says he intends to make Saturday a special one for the 24-year-old.

"I did know he was a Northampton lad," said Wilder, who gave Robinson his first run out in the red and white stripes as a late substitute at Burton. "So I have told him he might be captain on Saturday!

"He's a shy boy, but I've said to him he'll be on penalties, free-kicks and you might be captain, and I asked him if he's got that in the bag? He loved that.

"Callum is somebody we have tracked for a long time, who obviously went to Villa as a kid, and then got himself out to Preston.

"We are delighted we have signed him, and he will be involved quite heavily on Saturday, it's good for him.

"He is looking forward to it, and his minutes will go up on Saturday.

"Callum fits the profile of what we are trying to bring in, he is young and is a player we feel we can improve as we give it s a go in the Premier League."