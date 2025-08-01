Wigan sign Liverpool and Brentford loanees in time to face Cobblers

By James Heneghan
Published 1st Aug 2025, 14:08 BST
Updated 1st Aug 2025, 14:18 BST
Ryan Loweplaceholder image
Ryan Lowe
Wigan Athletic have completed deals for two players in time for tomorrow’s game against Northampton.

Defender Isaac Mabaya, a 20-year-old right-back, arrives on loan from Liverpool. Head coach Ryan Lowe said: “I’ve known of Isaac for many years – he’s had a few injuries, but feels like he’s back to where he belongs.

“I nearly signed him when I was at Preston North End, knowing his pedigree and what he’s about – he’s a powerful right wing-back who will definitely give us something down the right-hand side. We saw him first-hand against us for Liverpool Under-21s, and he’s fit, firing, and really excited to be here. We’re delighted to have him on board and feel he’ll be a really good addition."

Wigan have also strengthened their midfield unit with the addition of Ryan Trevitt from Brentford, also on loan. Like Mabaya, the 22-year-old has been registered in time to play in tomorrow’s League One opener against Cobblers at the Brick Community Stadium.

Lowe added: “We are pleased to get Ryan in the building. It’s a loan deal, and we are looking for players who we feel will contribute in that position. He’s another goal-scoring midfielder, who I think will be vital for us going forward. He comes from a good pedigree, and I am really looking forward to working with him. I think he’s a real coup for us – and we’re really happy to have him on board."

Looking ahead to tomorrow’s fixture, Lowe said: “We know the threats we’ll face from Northampton. It'll be a big battle and a big challenge. We saw what a Kevin Nolan team is like from last season. We’ll respect them but it’s about what we do on the day.”

