Sam Hoskins picks out the top corner with a fantastic free-kick in the first half of Saturday's League One game between Wigan and Northampton. Picture: Pete Norton.

Cobblers were given a brutal lesson in the harsh realities of League One when they conceded twice in the final 20 minutes to lose 2-1 to Wigan Athletic at the DW Stadium on Saturday.

Town played well for long periods and they were deservedly leading 1-0 thanks to Sam Hoskins’ brilliant free-kick – their first goal of the season – but Charlie Hughes’ header and Callum McManaman’s stunning strike turned things around.

The game spun on a 30-second spell 10 minutes from time when Cobblers missed a chance to go 2-1 in front at one end and moments later the ball was in the back of their net at the other.

That made it back-to-back defeats to start the new campaign for Northampton, and whilst there was plenty to admire about their performance, they could do with putting some points on the board sooner rather than later.

Goalkeeper Lee Burge was ruled out with injury so Newcastle United loanee Max Thompson made his league debut, and Jon Brady also changed formation as Will Hondermarck replaced Manny Monthé from the team that lost to Stevenage last weekend.

That meant Cobblers lined up 4-3-3 against Wigan and they were agonisingly close to the perfect start when a sweeping move from back to front after just two minutes culminated in Hondermarck hitting the post, with Marc Leonard’s follow-up shot scrambled off the line.

That set the tone for an open and entertaining opening period as both teams found time and space on the ball and looked dangerous when they entered the final third. Cobblers scrambled away a couple of dangerous balls into their box while Mitch Pinnock’s free-kick looped over the crossbar.

The deadlock was broken in spectacular fashion midway through the first half when Pinnock was clipped a few yards outside the penalty box and Hoskins stepped up to bend a brilliant free-kick up and over the wall and into the top corner.

The dangerous Stephen Humphrys shot marginally wide from the edge of the box and Matt Smith did likewise 10 minutes before half-time as Wigan sought a response.

Cobblers withstood a prolonged passage of Wigan pressure towards the end of the first half but they came through it unscathed and then had a succession of chances in stoppage-time with Hoskins seeing a shot blocked before Jack Sowerby volleyed over and Leonard fired wide.

The onus was on the home side after half-time and inevitably they came out with more purpose. Thelo Aasgaard curled over from the corner of the box 10 minutes into the second half and then Thompson was forced into his first save of the game, tipping over Humphrys’ effort, with Callum Lang heading wide.

Tyreece Simpson used his strength to create a chance for himself but good defending denied him and another breakaway led to Pinnock nearly getting in on goal.

Wigan were pressing though and they levelled things up with 19 minutes to play when Hughes rose highest to nod home Tom Pearce’s in-swinging corner.

Brady responded with three changes as Kieron Bowie, Aaron McGowan and Manny Monthé all came on, and his side had an excellent opportunity to retake the lead straightaway, but Patrick Brough’s side-foot trickled agonisingly wide.

And Town were then taught a harsh lesson as Wigan went straight up the other end and scored a brilliant second goal, McManaman cutting inside and finding the top corner with a beauty.

There was still time left for Town to respond but Sam Tickle tipped Sam Sherring’s looping header wide, and only Thompson’s quick reflexes prevented Charlie Wyke from scoring a late third.

Wigan: Tickle, Clare, Hughes, Morrison (Sze 70), Pearce, M Smith, S Smith (McManaman 56), Humprhys (Watts 82), Aasgaard (Adeeko 82), Lang ©, Wyke

Subs not used: Amos, Balagizi, Brennan

Cobblers: Thompson, Odimayo (McGowan 75), Sherring, Guthrie © (Appéré 82), Brough, Sowerby, Leonard, Hondermarck (Bowie 75), Pinnock, Hoskins, Simpson (Monthé 78)

Subs not used: Dadge, Dyche, Abimbola

Referee: Ross Joyce

Attendance: 10,095