Wigan Athletic 2 Northampton Town 1: As it happened and reaction
Wigan Athletic v Cobblers LIVE
Match report
Tough on the Cobblers, who played well for long spells, but this is the reality of League One. You’re palying against quality players who can score goals like McManaman’s winner. Game spun on that 30-second period. Town miss a chance to make it 2-1 to them and moments later they go 2-1 down.
Plenty of positives for Cobblers despite successive defeats but they need to start putting points on the board.
FT: Wigan 2-1 Cobblers
93’
Had 10 bookings in total today including Calderwood and Brady
90’
Seven added minutes
86’
Brilliant save by Thompson from Wyke keeps Cobblers in the game
85’
Calderwood booked
82’
Appere for Guthrie
81’
Brilliant finish but that’s a harsh lesson for Cobblers. Miss a chance at one end and then concede that.
80’ GOAL! 2-1 Wigan.
Stunning strike by McManaman. Cuts inside and curls it into the top corner.