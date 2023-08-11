News you can trust since 1931
BREAKING
Disney+ to increase subscription costs for UK members
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Three suspects wanted over the murder of 10-year-old girl flee UK
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness

Wigan Athletic 2 Northampton Town 1: As it happened and reaction

Cobblers are on the road for the first time since winning promotion when they head to Wigan Athletic for today’s Sky Bet League One fixture at the DW Stadium.
By James Heneghan
Published 12th Aug 2023, 13:17 BST
Updated 12th Aug 2023, 16:59 BST

We’ll have build-up, team news and live updates on this page….

Wigan Athletic v Cobblers LIVE

Show new updates
17:16 BST

Match report

17:08 BSTUpdated 17:09 BST

Tough on the Cobblers, who played well for long spells, but this is the reality of League One. You’re palying against quality players who can score goals like McManaman’s winner. Game spun on that 30-second period. Town miss a chance to make it 2-1 to them and moments later they go 2-1 down.

Plenty of positives for Cobblers despite successive defeats but they need to start putting points on the board.

16:59 BST

FT: Wigan 2-1 Cobblers

16:54 BST

93’

Had 10 bookings in total today including Calderwood and Brady

16:51 BST

90’

Seven added minutes

16:47 BST

86’

Brilliant save by Thompson from Wyke keeps Cobblers in the game

16:46 BST

85’

Calderwood booked

16:43 BST

82’

Appere for Guthrie

16:43 BST

81’

Brilliant finish but that’s a harsh lesson for Cobblers. Miss a chance at one end and then concede that.

16:41 BST

80’ GOAL! 2-1 Wigan.

Stunning strike by McManaman. Cuts inside and curls it into the top corner.

Next Page
Page 1 of 7
Related topics:Wigan AthleticCobblersLeague One