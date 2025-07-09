Why Nesta Guinness-Walker and Ross Fitzsimons missed Cambridge friendly
Lee Burge started at Moulton on Tuesday and played 70 minutes before being replaced by a young trialist, and the plan is for Fitzsimons, who joined Cobblers earlier in the summer, to start against the Canaries. Guinness-Walker, however, missed the defeat to Cambridge due to a back issue.
"Burgey was due to start and play more minutes today,” confirmed Colin Calderwood. “He played 70 and Ross will then come in and start on Saturday and he’ll probably do the same.
"Nesta just stiffened up with his back. He’s rehabbing at the minute and hopefully he will be involved at the weekend. He’ll certainly come to Spain but we’d like him to play some part on Saturday.”
Despite the 3-0 scoreline, Calderwood came away feeling positive about Tuesday’s game, adding: "For that side of it, you can feel the effort a little bit and the reflection of the game is good for me. The scoreline isn't but we feel positive and there were moments that showed we were three or four steps ahead of where we were against Brackley on Saturday.
"The players were fresher and the game was better and now they've got through a real good amount of work. They've had to run and chase on occasions but that's what these games are designed for.”
