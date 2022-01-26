Who is Idris Kanu and where will he fit in at the Cobblers?

Idris Kanu.

Speed, power and hard work are some of the qualities that new signing Idris Kanu will bring to the Cobblers.

The 22-year-old was announced as Northampton's third January signing on Wednesday having joined the club on loan from Peterborough United.

He has never quite reached his full potential with Posh but Jon Brady believes he can get the best out of him at Sixfields.

Kanu had a trial with Manchester United as a 16-year-old in 2016 before he caught the eye of Peterborough whilst with Aldershot Town in 2016.

Posh reporter Alan Swann from the Peterborough Telegraph gives the lowdown:

"Idris was hailed as a potential superstar when he arrived at Posh aged 16 from Aldershot in August 2017, but he hasn't really kicked on.

"There have been flashes of potential though, mainly from the right wing-back position where his natural speed and athleticism served him well. He was let down by poor decision-making in and around the opposition penalty area.

"He was purchased as a forward player and, although he isn't the biggest, he's strong and powerful. I can see him playing well in League Two, but I doubt he would score regularly if he was used right up front. He will certainly show a great attitude and work hard for the team. He's a very wholehearted footballer.

"His chances were always going to be limited following promotion to the Championship and Posh tried to loan him out in August.