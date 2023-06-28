News you can trust since 1931
The League One season starts in six weeksThe League One season starts in six weeks
Who has every League One club signed so far this summer?

Transfer season across the EFL is in full swing as clubs continue the process of putting together their squads for the 2023/24 campaign.
By James Heneghan
Published 28th Jun 2023, 14:13 BST

Cobblers are one of six clubs in the division to have made just the solitary addition so far this summer, while two clubs are yet to sign anyone. Two others have been quick out of the traps and have already brought in six players. Here’s a comprehensive guide to who’s signed who in League One this summer...

IN: Kacper Lopata

1. Barnsley

IN: Kacper Lopata Photo: George Wood

IN: Richard O'Donnell, Albie Morgan, Matthew Pennington

2. Blackpool

IN: Richard O'Donnell, Albie Morgan, Matthew Pennington Photo: Clive Brunskill

IN: Joel Coleman, Nathan Baxter, Josh Dacres-Cogley, Dan Nlundulu

3. Bolton Wanderers

IN: Joel Coleman, Nathan Baxter, Josh Dacres-Cogley, Dan Nlundulu Photo: Gareth Copley

IN: Jevani Brown, James Wilson, Luke Thomas

4. Bristol Rovers

IN: Jevani Brown, James Wilson, Luke Thomas Photo: Naomi Baker

