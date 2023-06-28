Who has every League One club signed so far this summer?
Transfer season across the EFL is in full swing as clubs continue the process of putting together their squads for the 2023/24 campaign.
By James Heneghan
Published 28th Jun 2023, 14:13 BST
Cobblers are one of six clubs in the division to have made just the solitary addition so far this summer, while two clubs are yet to sign anyone. Two others have been quick out of the traps and have already brought in six players. Here’s a comprehensive guide to who’s signed who in League One this summer...
Page 1 of 6