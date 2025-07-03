There’s some massive clubs in League One, big clubs who have seen better days and bigger attendances down the years.

Many of these crowd records will never be beaten, with perhaps three or four clubs with potential for a new record total.

But just how different would the current League One table look if it was based on each club’s record home attendance?

Using home games only, in all competitions, we have brought you the answers.

1 . Bolton Wanderers - 69,912 Bolton Wanderers recorded their highest-ever attendance at Burnden Park in 1933 as 69,912 spectators piled into the ground to see the Whites' FA Cup fifth round clash with Manchester City. Photo: Getty Images

2 . Huddersfield Town - Huddersfield Town's record attendance is 67,037, which was achieved at their former ground, Leeds Road, for an FA Cup sixth round match against Arsenal on February 27, 1932. Photo: Getty Images

3 . Cardiff City - 57,893 Cardiff City's largest ever attendance came on 22nd April 1953 when 57,893 turned out for a Division One tie against Arsenal. Photo: Getty Images