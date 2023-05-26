News you can trust since 1931
Northampton Town had an average crowd of 5.835 last season.

Where Northampton Town would be in a League One table based on this season's total crowds - picture gallery

More than 5.8m fans watched League One football this season.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 26th May 2023, 07:00 BST
Updated 26th May 2023, 07:44 BST

The figures – revealed by the transfermarkt.co.uk website – shows 5,847,877m fans attended games at an average crowd of 10,613.

It is an average gate that is significantly higher that Cobblers for the last season – at 5.835.

Town can expect slightly bigger gates next season with big games against Derby County, Bolton Wanderers, Peterborough United and Sheffield Wednesday if they are beaten in the play-off final.

So where would Cobblers be in this season's League One table if it was based on this season’s gate? Here we have the answers.

Total crowd: 626.949 Average crowd: 27.259

1. Derby County (7)

Total crowd: 626.949 Average crowd: 27.259 Photo: Getty Images

Total crowd: 602.227 Average crowd: 26.184

2. Ipswich Town (2)

Total crowd: 602.227 Average crowd: 26.184 Photo: Getty Images

Total crowd: 583.699 Average crowd: 25.378

3. Sheffield Wednesday (3)

Total crowd: 583.699 Average crowd: 25.378 Photo: Getty Images

Average crowd: 432.713 Total crowd: 18.814

4. Bolton Wanderers (5)

Average crowd: 432.713 Total crowd: 18.814 Photo: Getty Images

