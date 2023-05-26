More than 5.8m fans watched League One football this season.

The figures – revealed by the transfermarkt.co.uk website – shows 5,847,877m fans attended games at an average crowd of 10,613.

It is an average gate that is significantly higher that Cobblers for the last season – at 5.835.

Town can expect slightly bigger gates next season with big games against Derby County, Bolton Wanderers, Peterborough United and Sheffield Wednesday if they are beaten in the play-off final.

So where would Cobblers be in this season's League One table if it was based on this season’s gate? Here we have the answers.

1 . Derby County (7) Total crowd: 626.949 Average crowd: 27.259

2 . Ipswich Town (2) Total crowd: 602.227 Average crowd: 26.184

3 . Sheffield Wednesday (3) Total crowd: 583.699 Average crowd: 25.378

4 . Bolton Wanderers (5) Average crowd: 432.713 Total crowd: 18.814