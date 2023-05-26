Where Northampton Town would be in a League One table based on this season's total crowds - picture gallery
The figures – revealed by the transfermarkt.co.uk website – shows 5,847,877m fans attended games at an average crowd of 10,613.
It is an average gate that is significantly higher that Cobblers for the last season – at 5.835.
Town can expect slightly bigger gates next season with big games against Derby County, Bolton Wanderers, Peterborough United and Sheffield Wednesday if they are beaten in the play-off final.
So where would Cobblers be in this season's League One table if it was based on this season’s gate? Here we have the answers.
Get the latest Cobblers news, here.