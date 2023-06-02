News you can trust since 1931
Northampton Town had an average crowd of 5.835 last season.Northampton Town had an average crowd of 5.835 last season.
Northampton Town had an average crowd of 5.835 last season.

Where Northampton Town would be in a League One table based on this seasons total crowds - picture gallery

More than 5.8m fans watched League One football this season.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 07:00 BST

The figures – revealed by the transfermarkt.co.uk website – shows 5,847,877m fans attended games at an average crowd of 10,613.

It is an average gate that is significantly higher that Cobblers for the last season – at 5.835.

Town can expect slightly bigger gates next season with big games against Derby County, Bolton Wanderers, Peterborough United and Sheffield Wednesday if they are beaten in the play-off final.

So where would Cobblers be in this season's League One table if it was based on this season’s gate? Here we have the answers.

Get the latest Cobblers, here.

Total crowd: 626.949 Average crowd: 27.259

1. Derby County (7)

Total crowd: 626.949 Average crowd: 27.259 Photo: Getty Images

Total crowd: 602.227 Average crowd: 26.184

2. Ipswich Town (2)

Total crowd: 602.227 Average crowd: 26.184 Photo: Getty Images

Total crowd: 583.699 Average crowd: 25.378

3. Sheffield Wednesday (3)

Total crowd: 583.699 Average crowd: 25.378 Photo: Getty Images

Average crowd: 432.713 Total crowd: 18.814

4. Bolton Wanderers (5)

Average crowd: 432.713 Total crowd: 18.814 Photo: Getty Images

