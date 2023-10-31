A total of 47,756 fans have watched Cobblers home games this season.

It gives them an average gate of just under 7,000 as fans enjoy the return of League One football.

Across the league 1,672m fans have attended games, according to figures on the transfermarkt.co.uk website.

So how do Cobblers compare to their league rivals? Here we look at an alternative table, which is based on total crowds this season.

The figures are correct as of Monday October 30.