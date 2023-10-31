News you can trust since 1931
Northampton Town home games have been watched by nearly 48,000 fans this seaon.

Where Northampton Town rank in this alternative League One crowd table and how they compare to Leyton Orient, Fleetwood Town, Burton Albion, Carlisle United and Cambridge United - picture gallery

A total of 47,756 fans have watched Cobblers home games this season.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 31st Oct 2023, 07:30 GMT
Updated 31st Oct 2023, 08:53 GMT

It gives them an average gate of just under 7,000 as fans enjoy the return of League One football.

Across the league 1,672m fans have attended games, according to figures on the transfermarkt.co.uk website.

So how do Cobblers compare to their league rivals? Here we look at an alternative table, which is based on total crowds this season.

The figures are correct as of Monday October 30.

Get more Cobblers news here.

Total crowds: 166,160

1. Bolton Wanderers

Total crowds: 166,160 Photo: Tom Dulat

Total crowd: 157,975

2. Derby County

Total crowd: 157,975 Photo: Getty Images

Total crowd: 142,981

3. Portsmouth

Total crowd: 142,981 Photo: Getty Images

Total crowd: 121,655

4. Charlton Athletic

Total crowd: 121,655 Photo: Getty Images

