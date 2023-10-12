News you can trust since 1931
BREAKING
Beloved Sycamore Gap tree to be cut up and removed from site
UK economy grew by 0.2% in August as service sector provides boost
Man dies after falling 20ft into dough machine at bread factory
Captain Tom: daughter Hannah 'admits family kept money from his books'
Rain to batter UK as cold snap arrives - including first frost
UK citizen missing after Hamas attacks in Israel confirmed dead
Northampton Town are five points above the League One relegation places.Northampton Town are five points above the League One relegation places.
Northampton Town are five points above the League One relegation places.

Where Northampton Town are tipped to finish after defeat at Shrewsbury Town, plus predictions for Reading, Burton Albion, Wigan Athletic, Carlisle United, Leyton Orient and the rest of League One - picture gallery

Northampton United slipped to defeat at Shrewsbury in their last game – but they are still well-placed to preserve their League One status.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 12th Oct 2023, 07:00 BST

Cobbler sit 17th in the table and with a five point cushion on Fleetwood Town in the last relegation place.

But will Jon Brady’s men have enough to avoid relegation?

Here is how league sponsors SkyBet see the end of season table looking. (League position predictions are calculated on the odds of each club’s chances of winning the league)

Get all the latest Cobblers news, here.

5/2

1. Oxford United

5/2 Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
5/2

2. Portsmouth

5/2 Photo: Shaun Botterill

Photo Sales
7/1

3. Derby County

7/1 Photo: Michael Regan

Photo Sales
7/1

4. Peterborough United

7/1 Photo: Joe Dent

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:ReadingLeague OneWigan AthleticLeyton Orient