Northampton Town slipped to a battling defeat against Barnsley at the weekend.

It leaves Cobblers in 18th place and above the drop zone by two points.

A long excited season is ahead of Jon Brady’s men give it their all to stay in League One next season.

But will Cobblers avoid the drop? Here is where they are tipped to finish.

League position predictions are calculated on the SkyBet odds of each club’s chances of winning the league.

Get all the latest Cobblers news, here.

1 . Portsmouth 7/2 Photo: Shaun Botterill Photo Sales

2 . Oxford United 4/1 Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

3 . Bolton Wanderers 11/2 Photo: Clive Brunskill Photo Sales