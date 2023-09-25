News you can trust since 1931
Northampton Town are 18th in the table after three straight defeats.Northampton Town are 18th in the table after three straight defeats.
Where Northampton Town are tipped to finish after Barnsley defeat, plus predictions for Burton Albion, Shrewsbury Town, Carlisle United and Leyton Orient as League One starts to take shape - picture gallery

Northampton Town slipped to a battling defeat against Barnsley at the weekend.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 25th Sep 2023, 11:08 BST

It leaves Cobblers in 18th place and above the drop zone by two points.

A long excited season is ahead of Jon Brady’s men give it their all to stay in League One next season.

But will Cobblers avoid the drop? Here is where they are tipped to finish.

League position predictions are calculated on the SkyBet odds of each club’s chances of winning the league.

