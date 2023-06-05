News you can trust since 1931
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
British Soap Awards 2023: Full list of winners
Bournemouth beach deaths inquest: Children died of drowning
How to run internet speed test as Virgin Media broadband goes down
Holly Willoughby shares emotional message with This Morning viewers
Customers frustrated as popular online banking app goes down
Jeremey Clarkson defends Phillip Schofield against ‘witch-hunt’
SkyBet expect Northampton Town to be facing a relegation battle next season.SkyBet expect Northampton Town to be facing a relegation battle next season.
SkyBet expect Northampton Town to be facing a relegation battle next season.

Where Northampton Town are expected to finish on their return to League One - plus the predicted finishes for Carlisle United, Stevenage, Leyton Orient, Cheltenham Town and Burton Albion - picture gallery

The anticipation of a new season is always thrilling – but even more so when your side has just been promoted.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 5th Jun 2023, 14:30 BST

That is the joy awaiting Cobblers fans this seasons with trips to Reading, Bolton, Barnsley and Derby County amongst many tasty fixtures.

But it is expected to be a tough season ahead as Cobblers look to consolidate – or that’s how the bookmakers see it anyway.

Here are where Skybet expect Northampton to finish, with league positions based on the odds to win the league for every side.

Send us your predictions for the new season via our social media channels.

Get all the latest Cobblers news, here.

5/1

1. Derby County

5/1 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
8/1

2. Bolton Wanderers

8/1 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
9/1

3. Peterborough

9/1 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
9/1

4. Reading

9/1 Photo: David Rogers

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6
Related topics:League OneCheltenham TownLeyton OrientCobblersReading