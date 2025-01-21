Northampton Town remain five points above the drop zone after the weekend defeat to Lincoln City.Northampton Town remain five points above the drop zone after the weekend defeat to Lincoln City.
Where every League One team is tipped to finish the season, including Northampton Town, Bristol Rovers, Cambridge United, Shrewsbury Town and the rest

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 21st Jan 2025, 13:13 BST
The narrow 1-0 defeat leaves Northampton still looking over their shoulders at Crawley, who have two games in hand.

There’s plenty still to play for in the relegation fight with just under half a season to go.

So where will Cobblers finish this season? This is how a supercomputer – run on behalf of BonusCodeBets – expects the League One season to finish.

101pts (+41)

1. Birmingham City

101pts (+41) Photo: Getty Images

92pts (+38)

2. Wycombe Wanderers

92pts (+38) Photo: Getty Images

88pts (+23)

3. Barnsley

88pts (+23) Photo: David Lowndes

87pts (+32)

4. Huddersfield Town

87pts (+32) Photo: Getty Images

