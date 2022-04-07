Fraser Horsfall celebrates his goal against Tranmere last month. Pictures: Pete Norton.

Where do Cobblers rank with the bookies compared to their League Two promotion rivals?

The fascinating battle for promotion from League Two enters the home straight this weekend with up to 11 teams in the mix.

By James Heneghan
Thursday, 7th April 2022, 1:25 pm

Forest Green lead the way from Exeter City with Port Vale, Northampton, Bristol Rovers and Mansfield in close attendance. Swindon, Newport, Tranmere, Sutton and Salford are also in the mix. But how do the bookmakers rate each team’s chances? Find out here...

1. Forest Green Rovers - 1/500

Unsurprisingly long-time leaders Forest Green are cast-iron certainties to be a League One team next season.

Photo: Getty Images

2. Exeter City - 1/10

The second-placed Grecians are also heavily odds on to join FGR in League One.

Photo: Pete Norton

3. Port Vale - 8/13

Vale will make up the top three according to the bookies.

Photo: Lewis Storey

4. Mansfield Town - 10/11

The Stags are a shade under evens to win promotion. They are sixth but still have a game in hand.

Photo: Chris Holloway

