The stats – taken from the transfermrkt.co.uk website – reveal Northampton Town would be sitting outside the play-off spots, so it's a good thing the season didn't start at the beginning of the year.

It continues to look very bleak for Scunthorpe, while Leyton Orient and Barrow continue to struggle.

Here’s how the full table would look if the season had started on January 1, 2022, with each club’s actual league position in brackets.

1. Forest Green Rovers - 22pts (1st) P11 W6 D4 L1 GF18 GA5 GD13 PTS22. Photo Sales

2. Bristol Rovers - 21 pts (9th) P10 W6 D3 L1 GF17 GA6 GD11 PTS21. Photo Sales

3. Exeter City - 20pts (4th) P9 W6 D2 L1 GF13 GA6 GD7 PTS20. Photo Sales

4. Swindon Town - 18pts (5th) P11 W5 D3 L3 GF25 GA14 GD11 PTS18. Photo: Michael Regan Photo Sales