We all know just how important turning one point into three can be in a team’s season – who can ever forget Jimmy Glass’s dramatic winner that kept Carlisle United in the Football League back in 1999?

But how would this season’s League Two table look if only injury-time goals counted?

Here’s who are the best and worst stoppage time teams with how many points they would have based solely on injury-time, with their actual league position in brackets.

Where do Northampton Town sit in the injury-time table?

(Stats are provided by the transfermarkt.co.uk website and are accurate up to Feb 24, 2022).

1. Swindon Town - 41pts (5th) P32 W5 D26 L1 GF5 GA1 GD4 PTS41

2. Bristol Rovers - 37pts (9th) P31 W5 D22 L4 GF5 GA4 GD1 PTS37

3. Stevenage - 37pts (19th) P33 W3 D28 L2 GF3 GA2 GD1 PTS37

4. Exeter City - 36pts (4th) P30 W3 D27 L0 GF3 GA0 GD3 PTS36