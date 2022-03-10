With just 11 games left of the 2021/22 season, League Two is starting to get to the business end and Northampton Town are in a decent position right now.

The supercomputer, which is a complex collection of statistics from various sources, has calculated what the table is expected to look like at the end of play on May 7.

It's not great news for Cobblers fans as it looks set to go right down to the wire as Sutton and Newport are expected to push Mansfield all the way.

Here is how the supercomputer is predicting the League Two will look after matchday 46.

1. Forest Green Rovers - 90pts (+44 GD) Forest Green are given a 99 per cent chance of promotion.

2. Exeter City - 79pts (+21GD) After years of promotion heart-break, Matt Taylor's side are predicted to finally make it with a second-placed finish.

3. Mansfield Town - 79pts (+15GD) Mansfield are flying having not lost for 14 matches and are expected to take the last automatic promotion place. They have a 39 per cent chance of being in the play-offs and a 54 percent chance of promotion.

4. Northampton Town - 78pts (+17GD) Northampton will miss out by one point and face Swindon Town in the play-offs.