Where are they now? The Cobblers starting XI that made history with stunning play-off comeback against Cheltenham Town
Cobblers return to the scene of one of the most famous nights in the club’s history on Saturday when they face Cheltenham Town in Sky Bet League One.
By James Heneghan
Published 24th Aug 2023, 11:27 BST
The last time Town played a competitive fixture at Whaddon Road, they pulled off a stunning comeback to book their spot in the play-off final at Wembley. Trailing 2-0 from the first leg, Cobblers became the first team to overturn a two-goal deficit away from home in the play-offs as Vadaine Oliver’s early header was followed by Callum Morton’s second half brace. Do you remember the starting XI that night? And where are those players now? Find out here...
1 / 4