News you can trust since 1931
BREAKING
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
Charlie Goode would become a £1million pound player later that summer after helping Cobblers win the play-offs.Charlie Goode would become a £1million pound player later that summer after helping Cobblers win the play-offs.
Charlie Goode would become a £1million pound player later that summer after helping Cobblers win the play-offs.

Where are they now? The Cobblers starting XI that made history with stunning play-off comeback against Cheltenham Town

Cobblers return to the scene of one of the most famous nights in the club’s history on Saturday when they face Cheltenham Town in Sky Bet League One.
By James Heneghan
Published 24th Aug 2023, 11:27 BST

The last time Town played a competitive fixture at Whaddon Road, they pulled off a stunning comeback to book their spot in the play-off final at Wembley. Trailing 2-0 from the first leg, Cobblers became the first team to overturn a two-goal deficit away from home in the play-offs as Vadaine Oliver’s early header was followed by Callum Morton’s second half brace. Do you remember the starting XI that night? And where are those players now? Find out here...

Where he is now? Signed for Sutton United in the summer and made his debut against Cambridge in the EFL Cup earlier this month.

1. GK: Steve Arnold

Where he is now? Signed for Sutton United in the summer and made his debut against Cambridge in the EFL Cup earlier this month. Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
Where he is now? Remains contracted to Brentford but has made only 25 appearances across the last three seasons.

2. CB: Charlie Goode

Where he is now? Remains contracted to Brentford but has made only 25 appearances across the last three seasons. Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
Where he is now? In his second year at Tranmere and has started all four League Two games so far this season.

3. CB: Jordan Turnbull

Where he is now? In his second year at Tranmere and has started all four League Two games so far this season. Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
Where he is now? Had a breakthrough year at parent club Blackburn last season, making 22 appearances in the Championship, but has been on the bench for all three games so far this term.

4. CB: Scott Wharton

Where he is now? Had a breakthrough year at parent club Blackburn last season, making 22 appearances in the Championship, but has been on the bench for all three games so far this term. Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:CobblersCheltenham TownLeague OneWembleyCallum Morton