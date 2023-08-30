News you can trust since 1931
Danny Rose celebrates scoring the winning goal against Wycombe in 2016 as Cobblers clinched a club record ninth straight win. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)Danny Rose celebrates scoring the winning goal against Wycombe in 2016 as Cobblers clinched a club record ninth straight win. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)
Danny Rose celebrates scoring the winning goal against Wycombe in 2016 as Cobblers clinched a club record ninth straight win. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Where are they now? The Cobblers starting XI that last beat Wycombe Wanderers with historic victory

You have to go back to February 2016 and Chris Wilder’s all-conquering, title-winning team for the last time the Cobblers defeated Wycombe Wanderers, who are Saturday’s visitors to Sixfields.
By James Heneghan
Published 30th Aug 2023, 14:02 BST

Danny Rose’s excellent 63rd-minute finish made history on the day for Northampton, who secured a club record ninth straight win en route to the League Two title. Here’s the starting XI from that afternoon at Sixfields...

Where is he now? Currently with Morecambe in League Two but hasn't played a game this season

1. GK: Adam Smith

Where is he now? Currently with Morecambe in League Two but hasn't played a game this season Photo: Pete Norton

Where is he now? A UEFA qualified coach back in Ireland after being forced to retire in 2018 due to a knee injury

2. RB: Brendan Moloney

Where is he now? A UEFA qualified coach back in Ireland after being forced to retire in 2018 due to a knee injury Photo: Pete Norton

Where is he now? Also retired in 2018. Coaches at St Patrick’s FPs in his hometown estate of Bellsymre in West Dunbartonshire.

3. CB: Zander Diamond

Where is he now? Also retired in 2018. Coaches at St Patrick’s FPs in his hometown estate of Bellsymre in West Dunbartonshire. Photo: Pete Norton

Where is he now? After spells with Coventry, Wimbledon, Carlisle and Crewe, McDonald joined Harrogate Town earlier this summer

4. CB: Rod McDonald

Where is he now? After spells with Coventry, Wimbledon, Carlisle and Crewe, McDonald joined Harrogate Town earlier this summer Photo: Pete Norton

