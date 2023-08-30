Where are they now? The Cobblers starting XI that last beat Wycombe Wanderers with historic victory
You have to go back to February 2016 and Chris Wilder’s all-conquering, title-winning team for the last time the Cobblers defeated Wycombe Wanderers, who are Saturday’s visitors to Sixfields.
By James Heneghan
Published 30th Aug 2023, 14:02 BST
Danny Rose’s excellent 63rd-minute finish made history on the day for Northampton, who secured a club record ninth straight win en route to the League Two title. Here’s the starting XI from that afternoon at Sixfields...
