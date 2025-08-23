Wheatley and Dyche on target as Cobblers sink Exeter to secure first win of the season

Max Dyche runs away to celebrate after firing the Cobblers into a 2-0 lead against Exeter City at Sixfields (Picture: Pete Norton)

Ethan Wheatley and Max Dyche both scored early as Cobblers picked up their first win of the season with a well-deserved 2-0 victory over Exeter City at Sixfields on Saturday.

Town’s first open play goal of the campaign arrived inside just a minute, Wheatley thumping home from a tight angle, and that set the tone for the best half of the campaign for Kevin Nolan’s men.

They carried all of the attacking threat before half-time and were well worth their two-goal lead at the break after Dyche added a second, and whilst the second period was far from perfect and did include one or two nervy moments, Exeter never really threatened a comeback.

There were many good individual performances all over the pitch and Nolan now will be desperate to use this as a catalyst to kick-start the season and climb further up the League One table.

Cobblers made two changes from Tuesday’s defeat to Lincoln as Sam Hoskins and Jack Perkins both started at wing-back after replacing Jack Burroughs and Michael Forbes, with Nesta Guinness-Walker moving into the back three.

Town needed a good start and that’s exactly what they got.

Just 57 seconds were on the clock when Guinness-Walker released Wheatley with a ball down the left side and the young loanee did the rest, cutting inside and unleashing a brilliant finish into the far corner.

Cobblers had begun the game with real intensity and positivity and they were making life uncomfortable for Exeter, who looked uneasy every time the ball went near their penalty box.

That was underlined again on 16 minutes when the home side doubled their lead.

A free-kick was only partially dealt with, the ball dropping to Tyrese Fornah at the back post and he squared for Dyche in the middle and the defender calmly slid the ball home for his second Town goal.

Guinness-Walker's long throws were another source of joy for Cobblers and one nearly led to Cameron McGeehan scrambling home at the back post before Fornah’s opportunistic volley from range sailed narrowly wide.

The energy levels did drop in the second part of the first half and that allowed Exeter to get their foot on the ball and enjoy a bit of sustained possession, but Lee Burge was entirely untroubled throughout the opening 45 minutes.

Cobblers lost Perkins to injury at the start of the second half before another chance came their way thanks to a lovely Fornah cross, but Wheatley didn’t seem ready for it and he miscued his header.

Exeter had barely posed any threat as an attacking force for an hour but manager Gary Caldwell turned to his bench and they did look a little more lively in the final 25 minutes with one corner causing a scramble and another headed into the side-netting.

Elliott List fired wide at the other end before Burge’s first save of the game came in the penultimate minute of normal time and it was a sharp one too, getting down to his right to beat away Ethan Brierley's well-struck volley.

Town's game management was far from perfect in the closing stages and they were a little sloppy and slack, which invited Exeter pressure, but ultimately the visitors created little and could have no complaints over the result, almost losing by more after Fornah so nearly picked out Tom Eaves for a last-gasp tap-in.

Match facts

Cobblers: Burge, McCarthy, Dyche, Guinness-Walker (Wormleighton 72), Hoskins ©, Perkins (Burroughs 51), Taylor, Campbell, McGeehan (Eaves 66), Fornah, Wheatley (List 66). Subs not used: Fitzsimons, Willis, Forbes

Exeter: Whitworth, Niskanen, Turns, Fitzwater ©, McMillan (Woodhouse 82), Rydel (Wilson 82), Francis (Doyle-Hayes 45), Brierley, Aitchison, Cox (Magennis 57), Wareham (Birch 65). Subs not used: Bycroft, Cummins

Referee: Edward Duckworth

Attendance: 5,739

Exeter fans: 239