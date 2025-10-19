What Kevin Nolan and Ethan Wheatley said about injuries to Cobblers pair after Doncaster win
McCarthy did not reappear for the second half due to a hamstring issue, with Jordan Willis taking his place on the right side of the back three, while Wheatley limped off with 15 minutes to play after scoring one and creating another in a fine second half performance.
The Manchester United loanee said: "I think it was just a bit of cramp but I don’t cramp up too much so I’m not 100 per cent sure what it is right now. I’ll look after myself because we have a game on Tuesday so I’ll get it checked out tomorrow (Sunday) and we’ll go from there.”
Nolan added: "We’ve got a game on Tuesday so it was just no risk with any of the players. We’ve lost players in the last few weeks to freak injuries and injuries that you can’t do much about. Ethan just had a little bit of cramp and I think he’ll be fine for Tuesday.
"Conor McCarthy felt something in his hamstring in the first half and we’ll see how he is. I’m expecting him to be fine for Tuesday as well but we had Jordan Willis on the bench and he came on and made a fantastic contribution to a fantastic second half.
"I don’t want to lose anyone for weeks. If it’s a few days, fair enough, but I’m positive that Ethan and Conor will be OK.”