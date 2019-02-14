West warns Cobblers players not to waste their good work on the road

Colin West has told the Cobblers players they must not waste all the good work they have done on the road during the past 10 days.

Town have claimed four points out of six from two tough away games, winning 2-1 at Tranmere last Tuesday and then drawing 1-1 at leaders Lincoln City last weekend.

Keith Curle’s men now face Crawley Town at the PTS Academy Stadium this Saturday (ko 3pm), a team one place and one point below them in the Sky Bet League Two table.

Town then travel to Stevenage and Crewe before a home double-header against Exeter City and Newport County, and assistant boss West wants the players to build on their recent good efforts.

“This game is important, because we have put in two good, really gritty performances,” said West.

“But it means nothing if we then don’t go and push on and get points from these next few games coming up.”

Crawley come to town off the back of a 3-0 home loss at the hands of Oldham, and West sees similarities between the Red Devils and Town.

But he is hoping the Cobblers’ strong home form, aside from the 4-0 hammering at the hands of Colchester United last time out, will help the team claim three points this weekend.

“Crawley are a team that is quite up and down, and a bit like ourselves in certain aspects of the game,” said West.

“But we have had some good results at home.

“I think we have only lost one game at home in the league since we have been here, but it will be a tough task.

“I think Crawley have been playing a 3-5-2 for the majority of the time of lately, so that in itself will give us a little bit of a problem.”

The Cobblers will be without injured trio Sam Foley (back), Marvin Sordell (knee) and George Cox (ankle).