The West Stand at Sixfields

The West Stand at Sixfields has been renamed ahead of the new season.

Jackson Grundy, having been partnered with Northampton Town for more than 15 years, have committed to sponsoring the West Stand, newly named the Jackson Grundy Stand.

Jackson Grundy, founded in 1994, are an independent estate agency company based in Northamptonshire with 11 residential sales branches and two letting branches.

David Jackson, managing director of Jackson Grundy Estate Agents, said: “We are thrilled to sponsor the West Stand at Sixfields, now proudly named the Jackson Grundy Stand. This sponsorship reflects our long-standing relationship with the club and our commitment to supporting our local community. We look forward to many more seasons of shared success and collaboration with the Cobblers.”

Commercial director of Northampton Town Football Club, James Corrigan, said “We are proud to have a business such as Jackson Grundy supporting us for the period they have. It’s great to see them further supporting the club by sponsoring one of the main stands here at Sixfields and we are looking forward to seeing integration within the community and further developing our close relationship. We thank David Jackson and everyone at Jackson Grundy Estate Agents for their continuous support.”