West Northants Council validate planning application for Northampton Town to develop land at Sixfields Stadium

West Northamptonshire Council have validated a planning application for Northampton Town Football Club to build a warehousing development on the land next to Sixfields Stadium.

The proposed scheme covers a 19-acre site adjacent to the stadium and forms part of the wider Sixfields development plan announced in 2021, and following both a positive pre-planning process and public consultation event, a full planning application has now been validated by WNC. It will now go through the formal planning process, with a decision expected in the coming months.

Chairman Kelvin Thomas said: “The public consultation was a very important event which highlighted the positives for both the club and the local community, and we thank those that attended or provided feedback. PRC have used the feedback received to refine the planning application and have worked extensively with numerous expert consultants and West Northamptonshire Council to ensure that the application considers all impacts.

“The plan has already been through the pre planning process with the council and received a positive response, the development is in line with the local plan and the community have had a chance to provide important feedback which was also positive.

“Given the extensive benefits to the club and the local community the club are excited to take this application forward. Retaining League One football last season was an important step for the club and being successful in this application will only help towards funding the club going forward as well repaying the build costs for the very successful and popular LCS East Stand.”

According to the club, some of the benefits of developing the land into warehousing include:

• Increased revenue opportunities – Potential for the club to lease or partner with businesses for additional income.

• Financial security – Significantly strengthens and improves the club's financial position with potential to eliminate debt and generate further income.

• Delivering on plans – Delivering the next stage of the process announced in 2021 that has already seen the LCS Stand completed, hugely improving the club’s facilities at Sixfields Stadium.

• Enhanced local economy – More businesses attract workers and customers, creating a more vibrant area that benefits matchday footfall.

• Improved infrastructure – Potential for better roads, parking and facilities around the stadium due to increased investment.

• Sponsorship & partnerships – New businesses may be interested in sponsoring the club or collaborating on events and promotions.

• Job creation – More employment opportunities for local residents, including club supporters.

• Increased footfall – More people working nearby means potential for higher attendance at games and events.

• Long-term community growth – Strengthens the club’s connection with local businesses and the wider community including the Northampton Town Community Trust.

Some of the benefits to the local community include:

• Job creation – Generates a minimum 450 new jobs to benefit local Northampton residents.

• Employment hub – Strengthens Northampton as a key employment centre.

• Local economy – Increased workers boost footfall for shops, cafeìs, and services.

• Investment & growth – Attracts further investment, raising property values.

• Business appeal – Enhances Sixfields’ and surrounding areas’ commercial attractiveness.

• Entrepreneurship – Encourages startups and expanding companies to establish locally.

• Logistics & infrastructure – Supports Northampton’s role in the ‘Golden Triangle’ logistics hub.

• Transport & amenities – Potential improvements in public transport and local facilities.

• Sustainable design – Encourages for eco-friendly buildings and energy-efficient operations.

• Green landscaping – Enhances the area’s aesthetics and environmental impact.