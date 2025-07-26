West Ham defender Michael Forbes reveals how his 'crazy' move to Cobblers came about

Michael Forbes

Michael Forbes had no idea that he was even on Northampton’s radar until Thursday morning – and yet 24 hours later his loan move to Sixfields was all wrapped up.

The 21-year-old played at Sixfields in Tuesday’s pre-season friendly and was readying himself to start the new campaign with West Ham’s Under-21s, but Kevin Nolan initiated a move on Wednesday and then spoke to Forbes on Thursday, and 24 hours later it was signed, sealed and delivered.

"It's all been a bit crazy to be honest,” said the Northern Ireland international. “Obviously we only played against Northampton the other day and then it just happened almost over night.

"I only found out yesterday (Thursday) morning about it and 24 hours later I'm sitting here as a Northampton player. Football moves fast but I'm very happy and very excited to be here and I'm ready for the new season.

"I really enjoyed playing at Sixfields the other night. I loved the environment and the place had a really good feel about it so I'm looking forward to playing here a lot more over the next few weeks and months.”

Needless to say, Nolan was a huge factor in making the move happen. The Northampton boss worked at West Ham as a coach between 2020 and 2024 and was therefore well aware of Forbes’ potential

"I've known Kev for about three years now,” explained the centre-half, who can also play at left-back. “He was on the coaching staff when I came through and I think it's important we have that relationship because he knows me well, both as a player and a person.

"We got speaking after the game the other night and that's probably why it happened so fast but I'm just very grateful for the opportunity that the club have given me. I'm also excited to work with Colin (Calderwood) because he was a centre-half himself and played at a high level so I can't wait to get stuck into training and start playing some games."