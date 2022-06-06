West Brom to visit Sixfields in pre-season as Cobblers head to Scotland for training camp

Steve Bruce.

Cobblers are to take on Championship outfit West Bromwich Albion in a pre-season friendly at Sixfields next month.

Steve Bruce is to bring his Baggies to Northampton on Wednesday, July 13th, kicking off at 7.45pm, the second pre-season fixture to be confirmed so far. The club will release admission prices in due course.

And before West Brom are due at Sixfields, the Cobblers will spend a week at a top class training facility in Scotland as part of a pre-season training camp in the build up to the new campaign.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jon Brady’s team will be north of the border from Monday, July 4th, to Saturday, July 9th, and will be based at the University of St Andrews.

The University, famous for offering some of the best sports facilities in Scotland, has six football pitches along with a strength and condition suite and gym and fitness suites and video analysis and meeting rooms.

Brady’s side are due to play two practice games during the stay, the first will be at the training ground against Celtic U23s on Wednesday, July 6th. While this game is officially behind closed doors, Cobblers supporters in the area will be able to watch the game as invited guests via prior arrangement with the club with full details to be confirmed nearer the time.