West Brom striker and ex-Cobbler Callum Morton makes loan switch to League One club
Youngster enjoyed a successful spell with Cobblers
Callum Morton has completed a loan move to Fleetwood Town.
The 21-year-old enjoyed a hugely successful loan stint with the Cobblers in 2019/20, scoring eight goals in 12 appearances, including three in the play-offs and one at Wembley.
He endured an injury-hit season with Lincoln last year but now heads to the north-west coastline hoping to reignite his career.
“I’m delighted to get the move done," said Morton. "I think there’s been a long-standing interest from the club. Now that the move is finally done, I’m looking forward to getting started.
“The main thing for me this season is playing as many games as possible and scoring as may goals as I can so hopefully that will in turn help the team out. I’m hoping that it will be a good season here in Fleetwood.
“I think getting 40-50 games under my belt this season will leave me in good stead. Injuries have held me back previously, but I think I’ve come back from them a better player so this season is a big one for me.”