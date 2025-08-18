We're too nice! Nolan 'won't pat Cobblers on the back' for losing games

Kevin Nolan on the touchline at Stevenage

Kevin Nolan will not be ‘patting people on the back’ for losing games and says Cobblers need to have more ‘nastiness’ in their play following Saturday’s 2-0 defeat at Stevenage.

There was plenty to like about Northampton’s performance for 67 minutes at the Lamex, something Nolan himself acknowledged, as they shaded a tight game, but a number of promising situations failed to translate into chances and goals before one lapse at the back allowed Dan Kemp to break the deadlock.

That left Cobblers with a mountain to climb and Max Dyche’s miss at 1-0 proved costly when Gasan Ahadme scored with his first touch to condemn Nolan’s side to their second defeat from three league games this season.

"You can take the positives, and there are lots for us today, but you can’t be patting people on the back for losing games,” said Nolan afterwards. “I've told the lads that we need a nastiness to us and a desire to make sure we don't lose. We might not win but you’ve got to make sure you don't lose it with two sloppy goals.

"Stevenage will say it's good play and they've done all the right things. Alex (Revell) has done a fantastic job there. They play a very simple game but they are well drilled and they do things properly. You have to give them credit but I'm not happy with the goals we gave them.

"We need to get better and I'm expecting them to get better – but they will. The lads feel disappointed but we've got two home games coming up and we've got to put it right. We have to put some points on the board."

Defender Conor McCarthy agreed with his manager, adding: "It's very fair comment from the manager to say what he said. If you watch the game back, you'll see that they were a lot nastier than us and they did the dirtier side of the game a lot better than we did. It's about winning those second balls and getting them running back towards their own goal, but that's not something we did enough. There’s a lesson in there for us.”