'We're not going away' - Brackley boss Cowan defiant after Harriers defeat

Gavin Cowan insists Brackley won't be going away in the fight for the Vanarama National League North title.

The Saints were edged out in a key game on Tuesday night as an early goal gave Kidderminster Harriers a 1-0 win at St James Park.

That result saw Harriers go above Brackley, who are now third in the standings, four points adrift of league leaders Scunthorpe United with six games to go.

And Cowan is adamant that his players will fight to the end as they seek to claim the crown.

"There's six games to go and we're not going away," the Brackley boss said. "They (Scunthorpe and Kidderminster) will be looking over their shoulders now and there's just four points to the top.

"We're focusing on the next game (at home to Scarborough Athletic on Saturday) and we're excited for the next six games.

"The pressure's going to be on Scunthorpe, the pressure's going to be on Chester, ex-Football League clubs, and little old Brackley are right in the mix - don't worry about that.

"If we play like that for the rest of the season, we'll win the majority of our games.

"For us to be in and around it amongst those big hitters, I'm proud of the lads.

"These are brilliant clubs, they work hard and they've got a lot of resources and deserve to be up there, but we're right in the mix and we're not going anywhere."

Brackley gave it their all against Kidderminster but could not find the net against the resilient away side.

"The game was about moments," Cowan said.

"I thought Kidderminster played quite well in the first half but we were comfortable and we didn't concede too many chances.

"Their goal was obviously a great goal with quality and it was disappointing for us to concede.

"But for the rest of the half we were pretty comfortable and in the second half I thought we were excellent.

"It was about moments and we had some of the best moments in the game.

"There was a free-kick that Jonny (Maxted) made a brilliant save from but we had the best moments and we're disappointed to not at least come away with something if not win the game to be honest.

"Credit to Kidderminster because when the ball turns over, their composure and detail is very good.

"We were good at times but I can't be more full of praise for the lads because I asked them just to go and make me proud at half-time and I thought they were absolutely unbelievable to a man.

"There was heart, desire, the attitude, the application, the trust in our own process, sticking to the plan.

"We would expect to score from two or three of those moments and the lads will be disappointed - they don't need me to tell them - but when you talk about them going out there and leaving everything on the line, I thought we were excellent.

"We just needed to take a couple of chances.

"I'm proud of the lads because we would have liked to have trained yesterday, we would have liked to have had a pre-match meal, but the lads have been at work. They've come here and put in a performance like that in front of an incredible crowd.

"What brilliant support we got and everyone should be full of heart."