Welch set to become first woman to referee a Cobblers game
Washington-based official became first ever female EFL referee last season
A slice of history will be made at Sixfields this weekend when Rebecca Welch becomes the first female referee to take charge of a Cobblers fixture.
Welch was added to the English Football League's national group list for men's football at the start of the season, the first woman to do so, after several years officiating in the National League.
She also became the first woman to referee a full EFL match in April when she took charge of Port Vale's 2-0 win over Harrogate in League Two.
The 37-year-old has since overseen three League Two matches, all this season, the most recent being Scunthorpe's 2-2 draw at Carlisle United on September 18.
Cobblers have regularly had female assistants but Welch will be the first woman to referee one of their games when Sutton United visit Sixfields on Saturday.
She will be assisted by Darren Wilding and Nicholas Cooper. Declan Ford will be the fourth official.