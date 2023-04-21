News you can trust since 1931
Weaver warns Harrogate not to let up against 'really strong' Cobblers

‘They break really fast and they’re a good counter-attacking team.’

By James Heneghan
Published 21st Apr 2023, 18:01 BST- 1 min read
Simon WeaverSimon Weaver
Simon Weaver

Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver has warned his players not to let up when they visit promotion-chasing Northampton on Saturday.

The Sulphurites, who have lost only one of their last 10 games, took a big step towards safety with Tuesday’s 3-0 home win over Walsall. They are six points clear of the drop and boast a far superior goal difference than both Hartlepool and Crawley.

Harrogate have also picked up some impressive results against the better teams in League Two this season, winning at Carlisle and drawing at Stockport, Salford and Leyton Orient.

Weaver said: "We still aren’t safe yet so we have to make sure we keep up our energy and intensity levels at the weekend, especially against a really strong Northampton team.

"It was a big win for us on Tuesday and it’s good to open up a six-point gap but we don’t want that to be halved again. We have to up the levels again because Northampton are vying for promotion and have been tremendous all season. We need to be right on it.

"We’ll have to show resilience and understand that their message will be to come out of the blocks quickly against us. I’ve noticed they’ve changed system and they have good athleticism.

"They’ve suffered some unfortunate injuries but it just shows the depth of talent at their disposal and they break really fast and they’re a good counter-attacking team. They also keep it tight at the back so we will have to show patience on the ball.”

