Steve Bruce

Blackpool manager Steve Bruce admits he is in need of a result when his side head to Sixfields for Saturday’s League One fixture with Northampton.

Blackpool have only won one game so far this season and currently sit third from bottom in League One, but they signed Scott Banks and Josh Bowler on deadline day and seemingly have a squad capable of challenging for promotion.

"It’s a big test for us,” said Bruce on facing Kevin Nolan’s Cobblers. “They’ve had a turnaround in the last few weeks and we know what’s coming. We saw a little bit of it last year but Kev’s been in there for the best part of eight, 10 months and he’s put his own stamp on it and they’ll be difficult to play against.

"They’ll ask you a question and we have to defend set-pieces well, which is something we haven’t done this season so that needs to improve. They’re a bit direct, the ball will be coming in our box and they’ll ask us questions and we have to be brave enough to deal with it.”

Bruce admits he’s under pressure after Blackpool’s slow start to the season, adding: “If you're a football manager, whether it’s Barcelona or Blackpool, you’re under pressure, especially when you have a tough start. Management is difficult but I’ve been in it for a long, long time and I’m not worried about it and I know we will be OK.”