'We only heard positive things' - Cobblers' interest in Spurs striker Etete dates back a long way

Kion Etete.

Cobblers' interest in Tottenham striker and new loanee Kion Etete dates all the back to the end of last season.

Town manager Jon Brady has tracked the 19-year-old for a while and he finally got his man when Etete agreed a season-long loan deal on Monday.

"Since probably my second day back in after the last game of last season at Sunderland, he was one we looked at," revealed Brady.

"Kion's a player that I came across very early and I've done so much research, watched so many videos and matches and Ian Sampson also went out to watch him live.

"Through a lot of our connections, we spoke more and more and we spoke to the coaching staff at Tottenham and there's been so much background work done on Kion and only positives kept coming back to us.

"He fits into the way we want to play and ultimately I wanted someone who was young, on the up, hungry, quick and powerful and Kion fitted the bill."

Etete has not taken the typical route into a Premier League academy, instead breaking through as a 16-year-old with Notts County.

Brady added: "He came into the game quite late at 13 but he's developed very quickly and he's got first-team experience at Notts County but he's also got good experience at Tottenham.

"He's worked with some very top coaches and he's done a lot of individual work and he's really worked on his game.