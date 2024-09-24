Liam McCarron and Jon Brady

Jon Brady has assured Cobblers fans that he and his staff ‘know what we’re doing’ with regards to the fitness of the club’s new players following Saturday’s terrific win at Huddersfield.

There was criticism in some quarters following last week’s defeat after the likes of Tariqe Fosu, Luke Mbete and Samy Chouchane all started on the bench, but Brady explained afterwards that there were reasons behind those decisions, largely fitness-related.

All three players were among the star performers during the victory at Huddersfield on Saturday, however Brady will continue to be cautious, especially with so many fixtures on the horizon.

"The loan boys have come in but they haven't played regular minutes in senior football,” said Brady. “Luke only played limited minutes in pre-season and it's the same for Samy, who's never played at this level, and those boys were fatiguing towards the end of the game but they are showing their qualities when they are on the pitch.

"Tyler Roberts has made eight starts in the last year and Tariqe Fosu hasn't played in a year. People are impatient but I've go to bleed them in and it's not as easy as just throwing them in because you might break them.

"We know what we're doing. Just stick with us. The fans (at Huddersfield) were amazing. They got behind the boys and lifted them and felt like the 12th man.

"It should build belief with the players. We have some good players who are comfortable on the ball and intelligent and can defend as well so I feel we have a good blend and balance in the squad.

"We had to manage some situations towards the end because we effectively only had nine players but they are a very, very good side so it's a good result for us.”