'We got what we deserved', admits Bolton defender after Sixfields defeat

Josh Dacres-Cogley

Bolton defender Josh Dacres-Cogley admitted ‘we got what we deserved’ after his side’s 2-0 defeat to Northampton at Sixfields.

Cameron McGeehan and Sam Hoskins struck in double quick time as Bolton lost for the first time since the opening day of the season.

“That wasn’t our usual selves, it was a bit loose all over the pitch, and that cost us in the end,” Dacres-Cogley told the Bolton News. “We played the game that they wanted to play instead of the game that we wanted to play.

“I wouldn’t say it felt like a missed opportunity because we probably deserve what we got today. We weren't good enough for large portions of the game. We had spells, but in those spells you need to score goals, and we didn't and that’s cost us.”

Mason Burstow missed a one-on-one chance in the first half and the visitors also spurned several other opportunities.

“It isn’t all about one chance throughout the 90 minutes,” added Dacres-Cogley. “There's still a lot of football to play. Any chance we get, we want to score, and iif that doesn't come off, then we just try and go again and again for our next chance.

"It just didn’t fall for us and we weren’t at our best in possession. We defended well for most of the game but we couldn’t get into a flow and our thing that we usually do and it became scrappy and that favoured them.”