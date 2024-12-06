'We don't throw anyone under the bus' - Jon Brady's last ever interview as Cobblers boss

Jon Brady speaks to his players during Tuesday's game against Stevenage

In what proved to be his last interview before stepping down as Cobblers manager, Jon Brady said he would not throw ‘anyone under the bus’ despite his obvious frustration with Tom Eaves’ ‘naive’ red card during Tuesday’s defeat at Stevenage.

Eaves cost his team dear when he picked up two needless yellow cards with less than half-an-hour played at the Lamex.

The first booking came inside the opening minute following an altercation with Boro captain Carl Piergianni, and that seemed to rile up Eaves who then went diving in on Elliott List, giving referee Scott Jackson no choice but to send him for an early bath.

Stevenage players seemed to make it their mission to get under Eaves’ skin and they succeeded, and whilst Cobblers defended heroically with 10 men for more than an hour, two late goals condemned them to defeat.

And that proved the final straw for Brady, who handed in his resignation the following day.

In his post-match interview at the Lamex, Brady said: "Tom has apologised to the group. He's a consummate professional and it was through sheer determination that he wanted to win the ball back.

"There was a lot of kidology that was going on tonight with a lot of things and he got baited into it to be honest and unfortunately they've been very good at it.

"We're very positive with everyone and we don't throw anyone under the bus and I certainly won't do that with Tom. He knows what he's done. He's a top pro and he'll be huge for us but we just have to get him up and running. It's hugely frustrating for us all."

There could be no faulting Town’s effort or commitment as they defended resolutely with 10 men, led by titanic skipper Jon Guthrie, but ultimately Stevenage’s relentless pressure paid off with Dan Kemp and Jamie Reid both striking in the final five minutes.

"It's a really tough evening,” Brady admitted at the time. “There were no clear-cut chances apart from the two goals. We defended our box admirably but it's difficult with 10 men.

"You have to set up in a block and defend for your lives but players were fatiguing and we tried to change it by putting Liam (McCarron) up there and using his speed.

“I just addressed the group afterwards and told them how proud I am of them and what a monumental effort it was. It's tough at the moment and we're suffering. The injuries are tough. We constantly have 11 to 13 players out and that's hugely difficult.

"All I can do is praise the players who are playing because to give the effort and the application with 10 players that they did was unbelievable.

"It is hard in this moment but the resolve has to be strong and it is strong and the players showed that. We held Stevenage all the way with 10 men for over an hour.

"It's a blow to lose but if you're not disciplined you will suffer and we have suffered and we are suffering. We were above the red line and we were comfortable but now for various reasons we have slipped down there. There are still 28 games to go and we have to remain positive and we have to somehow get players back.”

Brady was also full of praise for Town’s supporters, adding: "The fans were magnificent and they drove the boys on. We went over and clapped them because we had a lot of people trying to galvanise us and telling us to get our heads up. We really appreciate that.”