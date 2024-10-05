'Way too soft' and 'nowhere near good enough' - Brady laments 'passive' Cobblers after Wrexham beating
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
All four Wrexham goals were scored in worringly similar fashion at the Racecourse – Ryan Barnett crossing from the right and players in the middle left in space to either score or tee up their team-mates.
James McClean netted twice while Elliott Lee and Jack Marriott also scored in a comfortable 4-1 home victory, with Cameron McGeehan’s first half goal briefly giving Cobblers hope.
"We conceded too many crosses,” said Brady. “We knew what they were all about and that they would split our back-line pretty hard and our plan was to get out to those crosses and nullify them.
"To concede four goals from crosses when we had worked on it, and the defending down our left-hand side in the first half, was nowhere near good enough. It was passive and that’s not what we wanted.
"I had a bit of a constraint there and we had to play Liam (McCarron), who’s not really a left-back, but I felt that and also us losing so many duels all over the pitch, we were too soft to play against. Way too soft. They were aggressive.
"It’s disappointing to see because in my whole time here I don’t think we’ve been that easy to roll over. Wrexham are a really good side with top players all of the pitch but we are in the game at 2-1, we have a chance to make it 2-2 and we’re creating chances but we are too soft and it’s too easy to score against us and I’ve got to get that right.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.