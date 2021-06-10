Watson to depart Cobblers after failing to agree new deal

Ryan Watson scored nine goals last season.

Midfielder Ryan Watson will leave the Cobblers at the end of his contract after failing to agree a new deal.

The 27-year-old won the Supporters' Player of the Year award last season after finishing with nine goals in all competitions, more than any other player as Town succumbed to relegation back to League Two.

Manager Jon Brady was eager for Watson to be part of his rebuild next season but, like with central defender Lloyd Jones, he will now depart after being unable to agree a new deal prior to the club's deadline.

And with Cobblers confirming the signing of Paul Lewis earlier today, the two parties are to go their separate ways.

"The signing of Paul means we will no longer be continuing with our interest in Ryan Watson," confirmed Brady. "Ryan has done well for the club and we wish him every success in the next stage of his career.”