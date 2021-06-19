Watson 'had a few options' but chose to make 'special' Tranmere move

Ryan Watson.

Former Cobblers midfielder Ryan Watson said he had a 'few options' before eventually opting to make the 'special' move to Tranmere Rovers, a club close to his heart.

The 27-year-old has been a passionate fan of the club since he was a young boy having grown up in the local area.

After two seasons with Northampton, Watson could not agree a new contract at Sixfields and also turned down other offers in favour of signing for Tranmere.

"As a Tranmere fan, it's special for me and all my family and I'm really excited to be here and hopefully I can help the club to get promoted," said the midfielder.

"I had a few options to be honest but after speaking to the manager and some of the staff, the club are ambitious and they want to have a good season and win promotion and I wanted to be part of that.

"It'll be very special to wear the shirt. I've supported the club since I was a kid so it's like a dream come true. The club means a lot to me and to my family and it's a proud day.

"The manager spoke about the ambition of the club and he spoke very highly of everyone here and I just want to help them get back to where they belong."

Looking ahead to next season, when he will come up against the Cobblers, Watson added: "I can do a bit of everything. I'm a box-to-box midfielder and I chipped in with a few goals last season - hopefully I can do that again with Tranmere next season.