Waters could leave Cobblers in January as Curle discusses players on short-term contacts

Billy Waters will be allowed to leave the Cobblers during next month's transfer window should a suitable offer be made for the forward.

The 25-year-old was made available for transfer in the summer but remained with the club after being unable to find a move away.

He's been on the fringes for most of the season and had to wait until October 19 and the 2-0 victory over Salford to finally make his first league start of the campaign.

After that game, he revealed just how tough things had been for him, saying: "It's no secret that I was trying to get out in the summer, but that's football and the gaffer and I had a chat and it was difficult to get out so I had to get my head around that and mentally knuckle down.

"It has been tough and I was close to breaking point but I got through it and my family helped me get through it and they said use it as a positive."

However, since starting the following game at Carlisle United, Waters has seen just 90 minutes of action across three substitute appearances.

And manager Keith Curle revealed this week that there is every possibility he could leave when the transfer window opens on January 1.

"That has been the case and it's been communicated to Billy," he said. "He's available if an offer comes in, whether it's permanently or on loan.

"If it suits Billy, suits me and suits the football club, a potential move could happen."

Meanwhile, Curle must also make a decision on the three players he's signed on free transfers since the end of the summer transfer window.

Egli Kaja, Paul Anderson and Michael Harriman were all said to have put pen to paper on 'short-term' contracts and must wait to find out if they've done enough to extend their stay at the club.

"We have to give them a notice period and we're not in that period yet," Curle added.

"There's still game-time over the Christmas period where they can further their careers here or give themselves opportunities to get contracts elsewhere.

"But no final decisions have been made on any of those players yet."