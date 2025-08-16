Wasteful Cobblers show promise but pay for missed chances in Stevenage defeat

Dean Campbell in action against his former club. Picture: Pete Norton

Cobblers missed chances at one end and paid for two lapses at the other when beaten 2-0 by Stevenage on an immensely frustrating afternoon in Hertfordshire.

Town did not play badly at the Lamex, in fact they were the better side for long periods and posed far more of a threat here than in their previous two league games, but wasteful finishing at key moments ultimately proved costly.

After weathering a bright start by Stevenage, Cobblers did a good job of containing the home side and though they did not create too many chances themselves, they edged the first 45 minutes and enjoyed one or two good spells.

Neither team managed a solitary shot on target before half-time but, pretty much out of nowhere, Stevenage changed that when Dam Kemp was left unmarked to break the deadlock midway through the second half before Gasan Ahadme added another on the breakaway.

The chances were there for Cobblers but Elliott List blazed over at 0-0, Max Dyche steered wide from close-range at 1-0 and then Ethan Wheatley hit the post late on, meaning it’s just one goal and one point from their opening three League One matches.

There was just one change from last weekend’s draw with Bradford as Max Dyche replaced the injured Jordan Thorniley. Both Terry Taylor and Nesta Guinness-Walker made the bench but Tom Eaves again missed out, as did Michael Jacobs.

Stevenage did not create anything clear-cut in the first 10 minutes but they were the sharper and brighter team and caused one or two problems, although Lee Burge remained untested and shots were kept to a minimum.

Cobblers grew into the game and Cameron McGeehan had their first effort on 15 minutes, a shot from range which deflected wide, while a smattering set-pieces were well defended as the visitors began to get on top.

Town continued to be the better side for the majority of the first half but chances did not come easily, if at all. Elliott List, against his former club, was lively on the left and his goalbound shot had to be blocked in the six-yard box before a couple more free-kicks came to nothing.

The 0-0 scoreline at half-time very accurately reflected a first half that contained not a single shot on target, and that remained the case after the break despite good play by List, whose shot was deflected a couple of yards wide.

The former Boro man was Town’s biggest threat and he had his best chance to date after being played in by Ethan Wheatley’s flick down the left but he showed no composure once in the penalty box and blazed horribly over.

Taylor replaced Cameron McGeehan just after the hour-mark and another half chance came and went for Cobblers with Sam Hoskins’ curler headed away by Carl Piergianni.

Stevenage had barely threatened since the opening 10 minutes but they made the crucial breakthrough against the run of play midway through the second half. Town switched off in the second phase of a free-kick and with the first shot on target all game, Kemp was left unmarked to beat Burge.

Wheatley led the response for Cobblers, his powerful run and shot leading to a corner from which the visitors really should have levelled but Dyche could not direct Campbell’s deep cross between the posts.

That proved the moment because within a few minutes Stevenage wrapped up the win. Ahadme, brought on only moments earlier for his debut, scored with his very first touch for the club when sliding beyond Burge from Kemp’s pass.

To their credit Northampton did not go away but the ball just wouldn’t go in for them. Fornah shot wide from a tight angle after a mistake from Stevenage’s goalkeeper and then Wheatley somehow hit the post from a yard out, summing up a frustrating afternoon for the men in blue.

Stevenage: Marschall, James-Wildon, Butler, Houghton, Piergianni ©, Goode, White (Phillips 80), Campbell (Patterson 59), Kemp, Roberts (Pattenden 88), Reid (Ahadme 80)

Subs not used: Ashby-Hammond, Sweeney, Malcom

Cobblers: Burge, McCarthy, Dyche, Forbes, Hoskins ©, Burroughs, Campbell, Fornah, McGeehan (Taylor 63), List (Guinness-Walker 77), Wheatley

Subs not used: Fitzsimons, Willis, Ireland, Wormleighton, Perkins

Referee: Tom Reeves

