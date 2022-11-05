Wasteful Cobblers knocked out of the FA Cup after first round defeat to non-league Chesterfield

Armando Dobra celebrates his winning goal. Picture: Pete Norton.

Cobblers were dumped out of the FA Cup by non-league opposition at the first time of asking when beaten 1-0 in meek fashion at Chesterfield on Saturday.

Town were caught cold by Chesterfield’s hot start and a superb curling finish from Armando Dobra was enough for the underdogs to lead at half-time, albeit only after the visitors missed several chances to level.

Further opportunities came and went in the second-half but in truth Northampton were again sluggish and sloppy and could have no complaints about exiting the competition in the very first round as their disappointing run of form stretched to just one win in eight games.

The defeat also completes a miserable season of cup action for the Cobblers who have lost all five games across various competitions outside of the league and can now only focus on their League Two campaign.

Shaun McWilliams was given a breather as he dropped to the bench and Louis Appéré missed out through injury, but Jon Brady otherwise went strong and named near enough a full-strength side. He made three changes in all with Ryan Haynes, Jack Sowerby and Ben Fox – back from suspension – recalled to the team.

The tie was only 90 seconds old when Sam Hoskins fired a free-kick into the wall and that set the mood for an open and free-flowing first 45 minutes as both teams showed early intent to get on the front foot.

Whilst Cobblers threatened again through Ben Fox, whose header was easily saved by Ross Fitzsimons, it was the non-league hosts who looked the livelier, more dangerous side and that was underlined with the opening goal on 14 minutes. Sam Sherring was at fault as he coughed up possession in his own half and Chesterfield took full advantage, working the ball to Dobra who curled brilliantly into the top corner.

Town did eventually improve and Fox swung a leg at Kieron Bowie’s fizzed cross but failed to connect, and then Bowie himself squandered glorious chance to equalise on the half-hour mark when hitting the inside of the post after being sent through on goal by Hoskins.

The first-half continued to be a thoroughly entertaining watch and Jon Guthrie had a goalbound header cleared away before Chesterfield broke at speed up the other end where Lee Burge saved with his legs from Liam Mandeville.

Another decent opening went begging for Northampton early in the second-half with Mitch Pinnock denied by an excellent defensive block after smart approach work from Kieron Bowie.

Outside of that, though, the League Two side were struggling to showcase their supposedly superior quality and Chesterfield did an effective job of keeping them at arm’s length for the majority, although Fox did have one clear opening that was straight at Fitzsimons.

Brady made changes and Cobblers ended the game with three in defence and Max Dyche up front but they continued to be huff and puff without sustaining any meaningful pressure on the home goal.

They nearly snatched a replay deep into stoppage-time but Bowie’s clipped cross hit the bar and then with the last act of the game Pinnock smashed the rebound over to complete Town’s very brief foray into this season’s FA Cup.

Chesterfield: Fitzsimons, Clements, Grimes ©, Williams, King, Jones, Oldaker, Whelan (Akinola 68), Mandeville (Uchegbulam 90), Dobra (Cooper 83), Quigley (Tshimanga 68)

Subs not used: Chadwick, Maguire, Horton, Shekleford, Gyasi

Cobblers: Burge, McGowan (Lintott 67), Sherring, Guthrie ©, Haynes (Dyche 89), Sowerby, Leonard (McWilliams 55), Fox (Odimayo 67), Pinnock, Hoskins, Bowie

Subs not used: Dadge, Abimbola, Cross, Wyatt

Referee: Adam Herczeg

Attendance: 5,886